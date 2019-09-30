Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
Colombia offers new Venezuela rebel info after photo fiasco
by The Associated Press
Posted Sep 30, 2019 12:33 pm EDT
Colombia's President Ivan Duque holds a book as he addresses the 74th session of the United Nations General Assembly, Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)
BOGOTXC1, Colombia — Authorities in Colombia are reiterating their claim that guerrilla troops are operating in Venezuela with the support of President Nicolás Maduro a week after presenting similar allegations at the United Nations marred by erroneous photographs.
Colombia’s Ministry of Defence released new images Monday showing now-captured or deceased rebels posing for photographs in front of Venezuelan monuments.
The updated presentation also contains purported letters from Colombian rebels talking about their activities inside the neighbouring Andean nation.
Colombian President Iván Duque came under fire last week after making a presentation at the U.N. General Assembly in which he blasted Maduro for harbouring National Liberation Army rebels, offering a 128-page dossier with photos as proof.
At least one of the photos alleging to show rebel activity in Venezuela was shot in Colombia.