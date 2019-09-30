Loading articles...

China factory activity improves in September amid trade war

BEIJING — Two gauges of Chinese factory activity improved in September ahead of talks with Washington aimed at ending a tariff war.

Surveys released Monday by an industry group and a business magazine both showed improvement, though the gains were small.

The China Federation of Logistics & Purchasing said its purchasing managers’ index rose to 49.8 from August’s 49.5 on a 100-point scale on which numbers below 50 show activity contracting. The magazine Caixin said its index rose to 51.4 from 50.4.

Demand for Chinese goods has been hurt by weakening domestic and global economic growth as well as U.S. tariff hikes in a fight over trade and technology.

Negotiators are due to meet next month in October but there has been no sign of progress toward ending the dispute.

The Associated Press

