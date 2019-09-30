Loading articles...

Bundesliga switching to ESPN+ from Fox for 2020-21 season

NEW YORK — Germany’s Bundesliga is moving its U.S. telecasts from Fox to ESPN, which will carry most of the matches on its digital streaming service in the latest switch from traditional broadcast networks.

ESPN and the Bundesliga announced Monday they had reached a six-year agreement that starts with the 2020-21 season. Select matches will be televised on ESPN’s traditional networks but the overwhelming majority will be on ESPN+, an over-the-top service launched by The Walt Disney Co. affiliate in April 2018.

As part of the deal, ESPN also acquired rights to the German second division, the German Super Cup and relegation-promotion playoffs. ESPN’s “SportsCenter” is likely to boost Bundesliga coverage.

___

More AP English soccer: https://apnews.com/tag/PremierLeague and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Ronald Blum, The Associated Press

