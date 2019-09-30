Loading articles...

Austria's Kurz faces tricky choices to form next government

Former Austrian chancellor and top candidate of the Austrian People's Party, OEVP, Sebastian Kurz waves to his supporters in Vienna, Austria, Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)

VIENNA — Young conservative leader Sebastian Kurz has emerged from Austria’s election with his authority strengthened, but forming a new government could be a tricky and lengthy task.

The 33-year-old Kurz is poised to return to power after his People’s Party finished far ahead in Sunday’s vote but without a parliamentary majority.

Kurz could turn to the Freedom Party, whose support slumped after a scandal brought down its coalition government with the People’s Party in May; ally with the centre-left Social Democrats, who had their worst showing since World War II; or negotiate with the Greens, who re-entered parliament after a two-year absence. He hasn’t ruled out a minority government.

By Monday, Kurz hadn’t committed himself to any coalition. Austrian newspapers speculated that a conservative-Green alliance is a likely outcome.

The Associated Press



Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 53 minutes ago
Eastbound 401 east of the 427 the 3 left lanes are blocked by a collision
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 03:21 AM
Good Monday morning #Toronto GTA. Breezy and chilly this morning but warmer air is on the way! Some ☔️too. More details on @680NEWS 📻
Latest Weather
Read more