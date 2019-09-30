Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Austria's Kurz faces tricky choices to form next government
by The Associated Press
Posted Sep 30, 2019 6:21 am EDT
Former Austrian chancellor and top candidate of the Austrian People's Party, OEVP, Sebastian Kurz waves to his supporters in Vienna, Austria, Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)
VIENNA — Young conservative leader Sebastian Kurz has emerged from Austria’s election with his authority strengthened, but forming a new government could be a tricky and lengthy task.
The 33-year-old Kurz is poised to return to power after his People’s Party finished far ahead in Sunday’s vote but without a parliamentary majority.
Kurz could turn to the Freedom Party, whose support slumped after a scandal brought down its coalition government with the People’s Party in May; ally with the centre-left Social Democrats, who had their worst showing since World War II; or negotiate with the Greens, who re-entered parliament after a two-year absence. He hasn’t ruled out a minority government.
By Monday, Kurz hadn’t committed himself to any coalition. Austrian newspapers speculated that a conservative-Green alliance is a likely outcome.