Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
ATVs to be allowed on some roads in Utah's 5 national parks
by The Associated Press
Posted Sep 30, 2019 1:54 pm EDT
SALT LAKE CITY — ATVs will be allowed on certain roads in the five national parks in Utah under a new rule from the National Park Service that went through without public comment.
The Salt Lake Tribune reports the agency informed park administrators last week in a memo about a policy change that allows ATVs on main access roads and back roads. It puts the national parks in compliance with a Utah state law passed 2008 that allows any “street-legal” vehicle on state and county roads.
The rule takes effect Nov. 1 and only applies to national parks in Utah.
Agency spokeswoman Vanessa Lacayo said ATVs still can’t go off road wherever they want.
Off-highway vehicle advocacy groups pushed U.S. government officials to make the change.
Conservation groups criticized a rule they say will worsen traffic and parking in parks.
___
Information from: The Salt Lake Tribune, http://www.sltrib.com