Anniversary of Las Vegas massacre renews gun control debate
by Ken Ritter And Michelle L. Price, The Associated Press
Posted Sep 30, 2019 4:40 pm EDT
LAS VEGAS — In the two years since the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history, the federal government and states have taken some action to tighten gun regulations.
But advocates say they’re frustrated more hasn’t been done since the attack in Las Vegas killed 58 people on Oct. 1, 2017, and that mass shootings keep happening nationwide.
Assemblywoman Sandra Jauregui (HOW’-deg-hee) says people are tired of fearing trips to the grocery store, places of worship or even school.
The federal government this year banned bump stocks, the device that helped the Las Vegas gunman shoot more rapidly.
Jauregui led lawmakers in tightening gun laws. Nevada and a series of other states have passed “red flag” measures that allow a judge to order weapons be taken from someone who’s deemed a threat.
Ken Ritter And Michelle L. Price, The Associated Press
