Loading articles...

Anniversary of Las Vegas massacre renews gun control debate

LAS VEGAS — In the two years since the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history, the federal government and states have taken some action to tighten gun regulations.

But advocates say they’re frustrated more hasn’t been done since the attack in Las Vegas killed 58 people on Oct. 1, 2017, and that mass shootings keep happening nationwide.

Assemblywoman Sandra Jauregui (HOW’-deg-hee) says people are tired of fearing trips to the grocery store, places of worship or even school.

The federal government this year banned bump stocks, the device that helped the Las Vegas gunman shoot more rapidly.

Jauregui led lawmakers in tightening gun laws. Nevada and a series of other states have passed “red flag” measures that allow a judge to order weapons be taken from someone who’s deemed a threat.

Ken Ritter And Michelle L. Price, The Associated Press

Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 13 minutes ago
Westbound 403 approaching Mavis - the left lane is blocked because of a crash. It's jammed from south of the 410.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 03:51 PM
Tomorrow, Oct. 1st, #Toronto will not only be challenging a daily high temp record, but will also challenge the hot…
Latest Weather
Read more