Alaska city to vote on first state tax on soda, sweet drinks

ANCHORAGE, Alaska — Residents of a northern Alaska community are set to vote on whether to impose the state’s first tax on most sodas and other sweetened drinks.

The Anchorage Daily News reported Sunday that voters in Utqiagvik are scheduled to vote Tuesday on the proposed tax on drinks sold in the city.

The proposed ordinance would impose a 1-cent tax per 1 ounce (28 grams) of soda, energy drinks and sugar-sweetened beverages sold in the community at the state’s northern tip.

Officials say the tax on a 12-ounce (340-gram) can of soda would be 12 cents. A bottle holding 20 ounces (567 grams) would be taxed 20 cents.

Officials say the tax does not cover 100% fruit or vegetable juices, milk products, medicinal drinks, baby formula, weight-loss drinks, or alcohol.

Information from: Anchorage Daily News, http://www.adn.com

The Associated Press

