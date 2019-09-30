Loading articles...

After deadly fire, Greece to move migrants from packed camps

LESBOS, Greece — Greece’s conservative government is expected to accelerate efforts to move thousands of refugees and migrants from its eastern islands to the mainland following a deadly fire at the country’s largest camp on the island of Lesbos.

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis chaired a cabinet meeting Monday, a day after a fire at the Moria refugee camp on left Lesbos one woman dead and 17 injured. More than 12,000 people are housed in the camp and around its perimeter. That is four times the site’s capacity.

Government officials have already announced their intention to expand a mainland network of camps, speed up asylum reviews and restart summary deportations to Turkey for asylum seekers whose claims have been rejected.

The Associated Press

Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Today at 07:01 AM
WB QEW west of Cawthra, two lanes are blocked with a collision. It is slow from the 427.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 06:48 AM
As of 6:45am Sept 30, there are no showers for #Toronto GTA. We’ll have some clearing today and the heat and humidi…
Latest Weather
Read more