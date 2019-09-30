Loading articles...

Accrediting agency issues warning to University of Alaska

ANCHORAGE, Alaska — A university accrediting agency has urged the University of Alaska to address what it sees as a failure to meet critical standards.

The Anchorage Daily News reported Saturday that the Northwest Commission on Colleges and Universities has detailed its concerns in a letter to University of Alaska system administrators.

The agency says the state system’s three universities have failed to meet accreditation standards related to governance and decision-making processes.

The agency has asked the institutions to provide a report either together or separately on efforts to make changes no later than Oct. 31.

University officials say in a written response that they will not take action that jeopardizes accreditation, which is required for federal student aid.

Officials say the university Board of Regents will likely hold an emergency meeting Wednesday.

Information from: Anchorage Daily News, http://www.adn.com

The Associated Press

