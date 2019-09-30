Loading articles...

4th teen sentenced in death of police officer struck by Jeep

TOWSON, Md. — A teenager convicted of felony murder in the killing of a Maryland police officer struck with a stolen Jeep has been handed a 30-year prison term.

The Baltimore Sun reports the 17-year-old was sentenced Monday by a judge in the May 2018 killing of Baltimore County police Officer Amy Caprio on a suburban cul-de-sac. Earlier this month, a judge handed down life sentences with all but 30 years suspended to another 17-year-old and a 19-year-old convicted of felony murder.

Dawnta Harris, was a 17-year-old who was tried as an adult and also was convicted of felony murder.

Prosecutors say Harris was the driver who slammed the stolen Jeep into Caprio. Her body camera video showed her ordering Harris out of the Jeep before drawing her weapon and screaming, “Stop! Stop!”

The Associated Press

