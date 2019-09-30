Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
19 killed in China factory fire ahead of National Day
by The Associated Press
Posted Sep 30, 2019 12:34 am EDT
BEIJING — Nineteen people have died in a factory fire in eastern China just ahead of massive countrywide National Day celebrations.
The official Xinhua News Agency says the fire broke out Sunday afternoon at a plant making “daily necessities” in the city of Ningbo. The cause is under investigation.
The fire came a day after 36 people were killed when a bus collided with a truck on an expressway in eastern China. Another 36 people were injured, including nine seriously, after the bus closed the centre divider to hit the truck head-on.
China continues to suffer serious industrial and transport accidents despite efforts to boost safety, especially around sensitive events such as Tuesday’s National Day festivities.
This year’s failures have ranged from chemical plant explosions to the loss of dozens of firefighters.
The Associated Press
