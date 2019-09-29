Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Woman who livestreamed fatal California crash out on parole
by The Associated Press
Posted Sep 29, 2019 6:22 pm EDT
FILE - In this July 28, 2017 file photo, Obdulia Sanchez appears in a Los Banos, Calif., branch of the Merced County Superior Court with her public defender, Ramnik Samrao, left. Sanchez, convicted of driving drunk while livestreaming the crash that killed her younger sister, has been released on parole after serving 26 months in prison. Sanchez was convicted of gross vehicular manslaughter, DUI and child endangerment. She was sentenced to six years and four months in prison. (AP Photo/Scott Smith, File)
LOS BANOS, Calif. — A California woman convicted of driving drunk while livestreaming the crash that killed her younger sister has been released on parole after serving 26 months in prison.
Obdulia Sanchez was convicted of gross vehicular manslaughter, DUI and child endangerment. She was sentenced to six years and four months in prison.
The Merced Sun Star reports Sanchez was released Sept. 21 after receiving credit for good behaviour.
She was 18 at the time of the crash two years ago. The car driven by Sanchez veered onto the shoulder of a road in Los Banos, about 100 miles (160 kilometres) south of San Francisco.
Authorities say she overcorrected, causing the vehicle to swerve and overturn, ejecting her 14-year-old sister.
Prosecutors say Sanchez was livestreaming on Instagram while driving, and the video shows her taking her hands off the steering wheel.
___
Information from: Merced Sun-Star, http://www.mercedsun-star.com
The Associated Press
