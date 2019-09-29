Loading articles...

United Airlines flight returns to Denver over engine issue

DENVER — A United Airlines flight to Orlando had to return to Denver on Sunday following a mechanical issue with an engine.

The Denver Channel reports that flight 292 departed Denver International Airport around 7:50 a.m. when the engine issue forced the crew to return. The Boeing 737 landed about an hour later.

Video shared by a passenger shows a piece of the left engine cover partially detached.

According to a tweet from the airline, the flight landed safely and returned to the gate. Customers were rebooked on different flights.

The Associated Press

Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 20 minutes ago
COLLISION - SB 400 south of Sheppard, two left lanes are blocked.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 01:56 PM
Beginning to see cloud cover over #Toronto! Windy as well, with an easterly wind gusting over 40km/hr. The guarante…
Latest Weather
Read more