Turkey says it downed unidentified drone along Syrian border

ISTANBUL — Turkey’s Defence Ministry says Turkish warplanes have shot down a drone that violated its airspace along its border with Syria.

In a statement Sunday, the ministry said two F-16s struck the drone following attempts to determine its identity. It said the drone’s origin was still unidentified and that it violated Turkish airspace six times. It said the event occurred Saturday.

The ministry said the drone violated Turkish airspace near southeastern Kilis province, which borders a Turkish-controlled area in northern Syria.

The wreckage was found near the border in Kilis.

The Associated Press

