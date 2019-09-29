Loading articles...

Tunisia's presidential vote pits professor vs. prisoner

In this Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019 photo, supporters of jailed media magnate Nabil Karoui chant for his freedom and carry posters which were provided to them by his campaign officials, in Nabeul, west of Tunis, Tunisia. The two contenders for Tunisia's upcoming presidential runoff vote, pitches a professor who refuses to campaign, against a media mogul who can only campaign from his jail cell. (AP Photo/Mosa'ab Elshamy)

NABEUL, Tunisia — The professor refuses to campaign for president and the prisoner cannot, yet both are running for Tunisia’s highest office.

Tunisian voters sent two political outsiders into the presidential runoff, forcing a choice between an obscure conservative law professor who believes Tunisians know enough about him already and a media magnate whose face is plastered over posters nationwide, but who’s been in jail for the last month on corruption allegations.

Professor Kais Saied is refusing to hold rallies, print posters or use any of the usual marketing that drives a modern presidential campaign. He won the first round on Sept. 15, with 18% of the vote.

In second with 15% support was Nabil Karaoui, a jailed mogul who sends out Facebook missives and letters via his wife and lawyers. He denies the charges.

Lori Hinnant And Mehdi El Arem, The Associated Press

Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Just moments ago
Good Morning! The WB 401 ramp to Warden is CLOSED for a collision investigation and the NB/SB Warden ramps to the W…
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Yesterday at 06:02 PM
Starting to see the sun again across the GTA. Partly cloudy for the rest of the evening. A nice Fall night across t…
Latest Weather
Read more