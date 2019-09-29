Loading articles...

Trudeau to reveal bulk of Liberal campaign platform Sunday in Ontario

Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau crosses a street as he makes his way to make a policy announcement in Toronto on Friday, Sept. 20, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

OTTAWA — Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau will have the campaign stage mostly to himself today as he reveals the bulk of his party’s re-election platform.

He has a mid-day event scheduled at the University of Toronto’s Mississauga campus, where he’s promising to reveal what the Liberals call “a real plan for the middle class.”

The Liberals, Conservatives and New Democrats have spent much of the three-week-old campaign fighting over who will do more for average Canadians’ incomes, expenses and debts.

Tory Leader Andrew Scheer is off the campaign trail today.

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh is spending a sixth straight day in B.C., with a town hall meeting in the Vancouver suburb of Surrey on his campaign agenda.

Green Leader Elizabeth May is making an announcement on artificial intelligence and automation in Vancouver, and People’s Party Leader Maxime Bernier is appearing at what’s billed as a discussion of free speech with an American YouTube personality.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 29, 2019.

The Canadian Press

