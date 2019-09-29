Loading articles...

The Latest: Montana governor declares emergency

GREAT FALLS, Mont. — The Latest on the snowstorm in the northern Rocky Mountains (all times local):

11:50 a.m.

Montana Gov. Steve Bullock declared an emergency Sunday for areas hit by an early-season snowstorm.

The storm was bringing heavy, wet snow and high winds that closed roads, downed trees and caused scattered power outages.

Bullock’s declaration allows the state to mobilize resources to help affected areas.

Winter storm warnings were posted for parts of western Montana, northern Idaho and northeast Washington. Snow also was forecast for areas in Wyoming, Utah, Oregon, Nevada and California.

The brunt of the storm hit Montana where up to 2 feet (61 centimetres) of snow fell Saturday in the mountains and a record 14 inches (35.5 centimetres) fell in Great Falls with snow still falling Sunday.

The storm was expected to wind down late Sunday and early Monday.

___

11:13 a.m.

Areas of the northern Rocky Mountains looked more like mid-winter rather than early fall on Sunday as a snowstorm dumped record amounts of wind-driven snow that caused hazardous travel conditions and scattered power outages.

Winter storm warnings were posted for parts of western Montana, northern Idaho and northeast Washington. Snow also was forecast for areas in Wyoming, Utah, Oregon, Nevada and California.

The brunt of the storm hit Montana where up to 2 feet (61 centimetres) of snow fell Saturday in the mountains and a record 14 inches (35.5 centimetres) fell in Great Falls with snow still falling Sunday.

Major interstates and highways remained open, but snow and ice covered many stretches of roadway in western Montana.

The storm was expected to wind down late Sunday and early Monday.

The Associated Press

Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 7 minutes ago
Collision WB 401 west of the 400 express, blocking the right lane.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 01:56 PM
Beginning to see cloud cover over #Toronto! Windy as well, with an easterly wind gusting over 40km/hr. The guarante…
Latest Weather
Read more