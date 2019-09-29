Loading articles...

Snowstorm hits northern Rocky Mountains; Montana gets brunt

Sunflowers bow and break under the falling wet snow in Great Falls, Mont., Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019. Strong winds and heavy snow caused power outages and temporary road closures in northwestern Montana as a wintry storm threatened to drop several feet of snow in some areas of the northern Rocky Mountains. (Rion Sanders/The Great Falls Tribune via AP)

GREAT FALLS, Mont. — Areas of the northern Rocky Mountains looked more like mid-winter rather than early fall on Sunday as a snowstorm dumped record amounts of wind-driven snow that caused hazardous travel conditions and scattered power outages.

Winter storm warnings were posted for parts of western Montana, northern Idaho and northeast Washington. Snow also was forecast for areas in Wyoming, Utah, Oregon, Nevada and California.

The brunt of the storm hit Montana where up to 2 feet (61 centimetres) of snow fell Saturday in the mountains and a record 14 inches (35.5 centimetres) fell in Great Falls with snow still falling Sunday.

Major interstates and highways remained open, but snow and ice covered many stretches of roadway in western Montana.

The storm was expected to wind down late Sunday and early Monday.

