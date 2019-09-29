Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Sheriff: 4 inmates escape county jail in Ohio
by The Associated Press
Posted Sep 29, 2019 4:39 pm EDT
This combination of undated images provided by the Gallia County Sheriff's Office shows from left to right, Brynn Martin, Christopher Clemente, Troy McDaniel Jr. and Lawrence Lee III. The Gallia County Sheriff's Office said the four inmates overpowered two corrections officers with a homemade weapon and escaped from the Gallia County Jail, in Gallipolis, Ohio, on Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019. A sheriff's release said the inmates had help from at least one person outside the jail. Authorities say the inmates should be considered dangerous. (Gallia County Sheriff's Office via AP)
GALLIPOLIS, Ohio — A sheriff says four inmates have overpowered two corrections officers with a homemade weapon and escaped from a county jail in Ohio.
The Gallia County Sheriff’s Office says the four men forced open a secured door at the jail in Gallipolis (gal-uh-puh-LEES’), along the Ohio River in southeast Ohio, early Sunday. Authorities said they had help from at least one person outside the jail.
Pennsylvania authorities say the Westmoreland Mall outside Greensburg, Pennsylvania, was evacuated Sunday afternoon after police believed one of the inmates was in that vicinity.
Pennsylvania state police tweeted 24-year-old Christopher Clemente is believed to be in the area.
Ohio authorities have identified Clemente as one of the escaped inmates. They say the others are 40-year-old Brynn Martin, 30-year-old Troy McDaniel Jr. and 29-year-old Lawrence Lee III.
