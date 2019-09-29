Loading articles...

Sheriff: 4 inmates escape county jail in Ohio

This combination of undated images provided by the Gallia County Sheriff's Office shows from left to right, Brynn Martin, Christopher Clemente, Troy McDaniel Jr. and Lawrence Lee III. The Gallia County Sheriff's Office said the four inmates overpowered two corrections officers with a homemade weapon and escaped from the Gallia County Jail, in Gallipolis, Ohio, on Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019. A sheriff's release said the inmates had help from at least one person outside the jail. Authorities say the inmates should be considered dangerous. (Gallia County Sheriff's Office via AP)

GALLIPOLIS, Ohio — A sheriff says four inmates have overpowered two corrections officers with a homemade weapon and escaped from a county jail in Ohio.

The Gallia County Sheriff’s Office says the four men forced open a secured door at the jail in Gallipolis (gal-uh-puh-LEES’), along the Ohio River in southeast Ohio, early Sunday. Authorities said they had help from at least one person outside the jail.

Pennsylvania authorities say the Westmoreland Mall outside Greensburg, Pennsylvania, was evacuated Sunday afternoon after police believed one of the inmates was in that vicinity.

Pennsylvania state police tweeted 24-year-old Christopher Clemente is believed to be in the area.

Ohio authorities have identified Clemente as one of the escaped inmates. They say the others are 40-year-old Brynn Martin, 30-year-old Troy McDaniel Jr. and 29-year-old Lawrence Lee III.

The Associated Press

Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 25 minutes ago
COLLISION - SB 400 south of Sheppard, two left lanes are blocked.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 01:56 PM
Beginning to see cloud cover over #Toronto! Windy as well, with an easterly wind gusting over 40km/hr. The guarante…
Latest Weather
Read more