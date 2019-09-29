Loading articles...

Saudi state media say king's bodyguard shot in 'dispute'

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — Saudi state television is reporting that a prominent bodyguard to King Salman has been shot and killed in what authorities describe as a personal dispute.

The state TV report on Sunday said Maj. Gen. Abdulaziz al-Fagham was killed in a shooting in the Red Sea city of Jiddah.

A one-sentence statement published by state TV on Twitter identified al-Fagham as “the bodyguard of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques,” the honorific given to Saudi kings.

There was no further information released by state TV. The country’s Interior Ministry also had no immediate comment.

Saudis on Twitter offered condolences for al-Fagham, publishing pictures of him similarly guarding late King Abdullah.

The Associated Press

Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Today at 12:23 AM
SB 404 - no access to SB DVP WB 401 ramps to SB DVP closed as well.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Yesterday at 06:02 PM
Starting to see the sun again across the GTA. Partly cloudy for the rest of the evening. A nice Fall night across t…
Latest Weather
Read more