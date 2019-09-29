Loading articles...

Pro-China supporters in Hong Kong rally ahead of anniversary

Protesters run as riot police charge from behind during a rally at Edinburgh Place in Hong Kong, Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019. Hong Kong police said Friday that students account for 29% of nearly 1,600 people detained in anti-democracy protests since June and urged young people to take the "straight and narrow path" as more major rallies loom this weekend. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian)

HONG KONG — Hundreds of pro-Beijing supporters in Hong Kong sang the Chinese national anthem and waved red flags ahead of China’s National Day to counter pro-democracy protests viewed as a challenge to Beijing’s rule.

Sunday’s show of support for Beijing comes a day after fresh violence in the semi-autonomous Chinese territory, with police firing tear gas and water cannons after protesters threw bricks and firebombs at government buildings following a massive rally.

The protests began in June over a now-shelved extradition bill but have snowballed into demands for democratic reforms.

Organizer Innes Tang says Sunday’s event is aimed at backing Chinese sovereignty and calling for peaceful celebrations amid plans for a major protest march that could mar Tuesday’s festivities for the 70th anniversary of the Communist Party taking power.

The Associated Press

Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Today at 12:23 AM
SB 404 - no access to SB DVP WB 401 ramps to SB DVP closed as well.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Yesterday at 06:02 PM
Starting to see the sun again across the GTA. Partly cloudy for the rest of the evening. A nice Fall night across t…
Latest Weather
Read more