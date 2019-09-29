Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Police investigate after downtown shooting leaves 2 people injured
by News Staff
Posted Sep 29, 2019 8:44 am EDT
Last Updated Sep 29, 2019 at 9:07 am EDT
Toronto police investigate a shooting in the Portland Street area on Sept. 29, 2019. (RYAN BELGRAVE/CITYNEWS)
Gunfire in Toronto’s downtown core sent a woman to the hospital in critical condition early Sunday morning.
Officers were called to the Portland Street and Wellington Street West area just before 1:30 a.m. for reports of gunfire.
A woman was found with serious injuries by police and was rushed to the hospital by EMS.
Police said another male victim made his own way to the hospital shortly after.
investigators said it appears the shooting was the result of two suspects exchanging gunfire and that the female victim may have been an innocent bystander.
Police continue to investigate the incident.
