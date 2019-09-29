Police investigate after downtown shooting leaves 2 people injured

Gunfire in Toronto’s downtown core sent a woman to the hospital in critical condition early Sunday morning.

Officers were called to the Portland Street and Wellington Street West area just before 1:30 a.m. for reports of gunfire.

A woman was found with serious injuries by police and was rushed to the hospital by EMS.

Police said another male victim made his own way to the hospital shortly after.

investigators said it appears the shooting was the result of two suspects exchanging gunfire and that the female victim may have been an innocent bystander.

Police continue to investigate the incident.