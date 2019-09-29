Peel police investigate possible Brampton kidnapping

Peel police are investigating a possible kidnapping incident in Brampton.

Police said a male teen was walking on Larkspur Road near Larkspur Public School at around 6:12 p.m. on Saturday.

CCTV footage from the area showed a silver Honda Civic with four males inside following the victim as he walked along the roadway.

The vehicle then drove passed the victim, made a U-turn, mounted the curb and stopped. Two males then got out of the vehicle, grabbed the victim and threw him in the trunk of the vehicle, police said.

The vehicle then fled westbound on Larkspur Road, then southbound on Dandelion Road. police said. It was last seen driving southbound on Dandelion Road at Cordgrass Crescent.

Police said they are searching for four suspects, but only had descriptions of the two males that had grabbed the victim off the road.

Police said the two male suspects were wearing dark clothing, appeared to be about five-foot-10-inches tall, with medium builds and weighing approximately 150 to 160 pounds.

“The male victim is described as a mid to late teen, medium complexion, and dark hair,” police said. “At the time of the incident, he was wearing a light green jacket, a blue hoody, black pants, and white shoes.”

Police are asking anyone with information to contact them or leave an anonymous tip with CrimeStoppers.

PHOTO: Peel police are searching for a silver Honda they say is connected to a possible kidnapping in Brampton on Sept. 29, 2019. (PEEL REGIONAL POLICE/HAND OUT PHOTO)