Pedestrian seriously injured after being struck by vehicle in Etobicoke

A Toronto police cruiser seen in an undated file photo.

A pedestrian suffered serious injuries after being hit by a vehicle in Etobicoke on Sunday night.

Officers were called to the Kipling Avenue and Bethridge Road area for a collision around 9 p.m.

The pedestrian was taken to hospital via emergency run.

Northbound Kipling Avenue is closed from Belfield Road to Bethridge. Drivers are advised to use alternate routes.

More to come

