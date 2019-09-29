Loading articles...

Ohio presidents exhibit highlights little known 'fun facts'

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The role of Ohio’s formidable run of early U.S. presidents in establishing lasting national customs like the White House Easter egg roll and West Wing war room is explored in a history exhibition running through late December.

“The Ohio Presidents: Surprising Legacies ” opened this month at the Decorative Arts Center of Ohio, located in Lancaster (LANG’-kas-tur) about 30 miles (48.28 kilometres) southeast of Columbus.

Objects include clothing, furniture, personal items and campaign posters of William Henry Harrison, Ulysses S. Grant, Rutherford B. Hayes, James Garfield, Benjamin Harrison, William McKinley, William Howard Taft and Warren G. Harding.

Curator Christine Fowler Shearer says the show features fun facts about the presidents that aren’t common knowledge.

The artifacts and photographs were gathered from the Library of Congress, Ohio History Connection and elsewhere.

Julie Carr Smyth, The Associated Press

Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 16 minutes ago
CLEAR - NB/SB 404 south of Davis Dr.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 07:42 AM
Retweeted @NHC_Atlantic: Lorenzo is now an extremely powerful category 5 hurricane. It is the strongest hurricane on record this far north and ea…
Latest Weather
Read more