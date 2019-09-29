Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Ohio presidents exhibit highlights little known 'fun facts'
by Julie Carr Smyth, The Associated Press
Posted Sep 29, 2019 7:58 am EDT
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The role of Ohio’s formidable run of early U.S. presidents in establishing lasting national customs like the White House Easter egg roll and West Wing war room is explored in a history exhibition running through late December.
“The Ohio Presidents: Surprising Legacies ” opened this month at the Decorative Arts Center of Ohio, located in Lancaster (LANG’-kas-tur) about 30 miles (48.28 kilometres) southeast of Columbus.
Objects include clothing, furniture, personal items and campaign posters of William Henry Harrison, Ulysses S. Grant, Rutherford B. Hayes, James Garfield, Benjamin Harrison, William McKinley, William Howard Taft and Warren G. Harding.
Curator Christine Fowler Shearer says the show features fun facts about the presidents that aren’t common knowledge.
The artifacts and photographs were gathered from the Library of Congress, Ohio History Connection and elsewhere.