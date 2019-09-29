Loading articles...

No winning ticket for Saturday night's $14 million Lotto 649 jackpot

TORONTO — No winning ticket was sold for the $14 million jackpot in Saturday night’s Lotto 649 draw.

However, the guaranteed $1 million prize was claimed by a ticket holder in Ontario.

The jackpot for the next Lotto 649 draw on Oct. 2 will be approximately $17 million.

The Canadian Press

Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 9 minutes ago
Good Morning! The WB 401 ramp to Warden is CLOSED for a collision investigation and the NB/SB Warden ramps to the W…
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Just moments ago
Good morning!! More of a fall feel this morning. A sunny and seasonal day ahead. Guaranteed high is 17 degrees.…
Latest Weather
Read more