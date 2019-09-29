Loading articles...

New York City police officer shot and killed in the Bronx

New York City police say an officer has been shot and killed in the Bronx.

NYPD Chief of Department Terence Monahan said at a press conference at Jacobi Medical Center that the officer was shot just after midnight. Further details weren’t immediately available.

Flanked by New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio, Monahan called the officer “brave,” and said he was “doing his job that we asked him to do, a job that New Yorkers needed him to do.”

The NYPD’s official Twitter account advised people to avoid part of the Edenwald neighbourhood in the Bronx. That’s near the department’s 47th precinct station.

The Associated Press

