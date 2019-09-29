Loading articles...

Montoyo says Jays had a great season

Last Updated Sep 29, 2019 at 6:14 pm EDT

Toronto Blue Jays manager Charlie Montoyo waves to the Tampa Bay Rays dugout during the first inning of a baseball game Monday, May 27, 2019, in St. Petersburg, Fla. Montoya was a coach in the Rays organization. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

For the third-straight season the Toronto Blue Jays are missing the postseason.

It hasn’t been an easy year for the team or the fans.

The team traded away most of the few recognizable names that were left on the team from the playoff-run back in 2015-2016.

They also got a new manager — Charlie Montoyo. This was his first year as a Manager for an MLB team after being a coach in the minors and bench coach with the Tampa Bay Rays.

“I think it went great!” Montoyo told CityNews about his first season. “Nevermind the wins and losses. We had the toughest schedule in the second half, especially in September and we competed and played .500 baseball. I think that’s great because it means our players are getting better which was our goal. The kids are getting better playing against the best teams.”

Yes, you could say the “kids” are alright — Montoyo is referring to the slew of rookies who made their MLB debut with the Jays this season including Bo Bichette, Vladimir Gurrero Jr and Cavan Biggio. The three were part of the wrecking crew that set an MLB record for most rookies with more than 10 home runs in a single season.

The rookies were one of the few brights spots in the season where the Jays managed to narrowly avoid a 100 games loss season. But Montoyo also saw a lot of positive moments in the year that has him excited for the next season.

“You know one thing, negative stuff doesn’t help anybody so we stay positive the whole time and it showed because even in the games we were losing we never quit.”

Montoyo, who is known to pop-up from time to time and play the bongos at the Lula Lounge in Toronto, says there is one benefit to their season being cut short.

“I’m going to go home and be a dad! That is my favourite job and I cannot wait to go home and watch the playoffs with my son.”

Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 14 minutes ago
CRASH - Southbound 400 south of the split. Left lane blocked. Delays from Penetanguishene Rd.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 01:56 PM
Beginning to see cloud cover over #Toronto! Windy as well, with an easterly wind gusting over 40km/hr. The guarante…
Latest Weather
Read more