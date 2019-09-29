Loading articles...

Man charged in shooting death of US postal carrier

KINGSTREE, S.C. — A South Carolina man has been charged with murder in the slaying of a U.S. Postal Service carrier who was shot several times while working.

News outlets report 22-year-old Trevor Raekwon Seward of Andrews was arrested Saturday. The Williamsburg County jail did not have documents Sunday to show whether Seward has an attorney.

The sheriff’s office says 64-year-old Irene Pressley was killed Monday in Andrews. Her body was found in her work vehicle and several .223 shell casings were nearby.

According to The State newspaper, the sheriff’s office said Seward’s fingerprints were found on mail at the crime scene.

WCIV-TV reports that investigators believe Seward shot Pressley multiple times with a semi-automatic rifle, based on a witness statement claiming Seward was seen with that type of weapon before the shooting.

The Associated Press

