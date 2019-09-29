Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Man charged in shooting death of US postal carrier
by The Associated Press
Posted Sep 29, 2019 5:51 pm EDT
KINGSTREE, S.C. — A South Carolina man has been charged with murder in the slaying of a U.S. Postal Service carrier who was shot several times while working.
News outlets report 22-year-old Trevor Raekwon Seward of Andrews was arrested Saturday. The Williamsburg County jail did not have documents Sunday to show whether Seward has an attorney.
The sheriff’s office says 64-year-old Irene Pressley was killed Monday in Andrews. Her body was found in her work vehicle and several .223 shell casings were nearby.
According to The State newspaper, the sheriff’s office said Seward’s fingerprints were found on mail at the crime scene.
WCIV-TV reports that investigators believe Seward shot Pressley multiple times with a semi-automatic rifle, based on a witness statement claiming Seward was seen with that type of weapon before the shooting.
The Associated Press
