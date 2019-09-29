Loading articles...

Magnitude 6.8 earthquake strikes off Chilean coast

SANTIAGO, Chile — A powerful magnitude 6.8 earthquake has shaken the coast of Chile, swaying buildings in the capital of Santiago. There are no immediate reports of damage.

The U.S. Geological Survey says the quake hit at 10:57 a.m. local time (1557 GMT) and was centred 66 kilometres (40 miles) west-southwest of the city of Constitucion. The epicenter was 16.5 kilometres (10.3 miles) below the surface.

Chile’s national emergency agency says the quake was felt across a broad swath of the central and south of the country.

The USGS initially calculated the magnitude at 7.2.

The Associated Press

