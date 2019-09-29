Loading articles...

Trudeau reveals Liberal party platform

Last Updated Sep 29, 2019 at 2:39 pm EDT

Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau greets supporters at a campaign event in Surrey, B.C., on Sept. 24, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz

The Liberals are promising that a re-elected Justin Trudeau government would impose new taxes on the wealthy, large international corporations, foreign housing speculators and tech giants to help cover the cost of billions in new spending and a tax break for the middle class.

Even so, the Liberal platform released today projects another four years of deficits — $27.4 billion next year, falling to $21 billion by the fourth year of the mandate.

However, it promises that Canada’s debt-to-GDP ratio, already one of the most favourable among industrialized countries, will continue to decrease.

A re-elected Liberal government would impose an additional 10 per cent excise tax on luxury cars, boats and personal aircraft with price tags of more than $100,000.

Tech giants like Google, Amazon, and Facebook with global revenues of at least $1 billion a year would face a three per cent tax on revenue generated by the sale of online advertising and users’ personal data.

Non-resident foreigners who own vacant property in cities like Vancouver and Toronto, where speculation is a concern, will also face a national tax.

And the Liberals would crackdown on tax loopholes that they say allow large corporations to excessively deduct debt to artificially reduce the amount of taxes they pay.

 

 

More to come

|
Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

John666

Platform: Tax, tax, and more tax.

The budget needs to balance itself!!!

September 29, 2019 at 2:26 pm
Lord Dennis

680 will you get an orgasm after his announcements.

September 29, 2019 at 3:11 pm
Load More Comments
Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 12 minutes ago
Collision WB 401 west of the 400 express, blocking the right lane.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 01:56 PM
Beginning to see cloud cover over #Toronto! Windy as well, with an easterly wind gusting over 40km/hr. The guarante…
Latest Weather
Read more