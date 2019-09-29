Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Juche rules North Korean propaganda, but what does it mean?
by Foster Klug, The Associated Press
Posted Sep 29, 2019 11:20 pm EDT
In this Sept. 15, 2018, photo, North Koreans take a walk at dawn by the Tower of Juche Idea in Pyongyang, North Korea. The word Juche is splashed across countless propaganda signs in North Korea and featured in hundreds of state media reports, and while it’s technically a political ideology, it can seem more like a religion because of its difficulty for many outsiders to grasp and ability to inspire devotion among North Koreans. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)
PYONGYANG, Korea, Democratic People’s Republic Of — It’s just a single word, but it’s hard to miss in North Korea. It’s splashed across countless propaganda signs, seeded through dozens of state media reports, at the beating heart of emotional pop songs and on the lips of the earnest guides who show off the grand monuments built in its honour.
The word is Juche (pronounced ju-chay), and while it’s technically a political ideology, it can seem more like a religion in its ability to inspire devotion among North Koreans and its ubiquity as a symbol of state power. Though the usual English translation is “self-reliance,” the concept flummoxes many outsiders.
Pyongyang uses the term liberally, including in previous years at the United Nations, where a North Korean official will speak Monday at the annual General Assembly.