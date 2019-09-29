Loading articles...

Juche rules North Korean propaganda, but what does it mean?

In this Sept. 15, 2018, photo, North Koreans take a walk at dawn by the Tower of Juche Idea in Pyongyang, North Korea. The word Juche is splashed across countless propaganda signs in North Korea and featured in hundreds of state media reports, and while it’s technically a political ideology, it can seem more like a religion because of its difficulty for many outsiders to grasp and ability to inspire devotion among North Koreans. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)

PYONGYANG, Korea, Democratic People’s Republic Of — It’s just a single word, but it’s hard to miss in North Korea. It’s splashed across countless propaganda signs, seeded through dozens of state media reports, at the beating heart of emotional pop songs and on the lips of the earnest guides who show off the grand monuments built in its honour.

The word is Juche (pronounced ju-chay), and while it’s technically a political ideology, it can seem more like a religion in its ability to inspire devotion among North Koreans and its ubiquity as a symbol of state power. Though the usual English translation is “self-reliance,” the concept flummoxes many outsiders.

Pyongyang uses the term liberally, including in previous years at the United Nations, where a North Korean official will speak Monday at the annual General Assembly.

Foster Klug, The Associated Press

Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Yesterday at 09:21 PM
DELAYS - Construction is causing a slow drive from the 412 eastbound on the 401. Right lane taken out.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Yesterday at 01:56 PM
Beginning to see cloud cover over #Toronto! Windy as well, with an easterly wind gusting over 40km/hr. The guarante…
Latest Weather
Read more