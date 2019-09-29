Loading articles...

Iraq's removal of counterterrorism chief sparks controversy

BEIRUT — A decision by Iraq’s prime minister to remove a top military commander from his post has triggered heated political discussions and uncertainty at a time of soaring tensions in the region between Iran and the United States.

Prime Minister Adel Abdul-Mahdi on Friday removed Lt. Gen. Abdul-Wahab al-Saadi from his post as the commander of the country’s elite counterterrorism forces and transferred him to the Defence Ministry, without providing an explanation.

Al-Saadi, who in recent years led the fight against the Islamic State group, said he did not know the reason for the proposed transfer and would prefer to retire rather than be moved to the defence ministry.

His removal has led the news on local Iraqi channels and triggered supportive hashtags by Iraqi fans on social media.

The Associated Press

Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 13 minutes ago
EB 401 closed between Mississauga Road and Mavis for construction.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Yesterday at 06:02 PM
Starting to see the sun again across the GTA. Partly cloudy for the rest of the evening. A nice Fall night across t…
Latest Weather
Read more