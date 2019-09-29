Loading articles...

Driver killed on Highway 401 near Warden Avenue

Last Updated Sep 29, 2019 at 7:27 am EDT

Ontario Provincial Police cruiser.

A driver was killed in a single-vehicle rollover on the westbound lanes of Highway 401.

It happened just after 3 a.m. Sunday near Warden Avenue.

The driver of the vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics.

Police have not released any details about the victim and there were no other injuries reported.

The incident remains under investigation by the OPP.

 

|||
