Group buys swamp land to give to Congaree National Park

CONGAREE NATIONAL PARK, S.C. — A timber company is selling some swamp and forest land to a conservation group that hopes to donate the land to the Congaree National Park in South Carolina.

Friends of Congaree Swamp bought the 214 acres (87 hectares) from Weyerhaeuser for $783,000.

The State newspaper reports the land is along Running Lake Creek and has trees so thick that areas remain darkened by shade in the middle of the day.

Friends of Congaree Swamp used a combination of money from the state and federal governments, private donations and fines from wetland violations.

The federal government will have to approve the transfer to the national park near Columbia, which could take some time.

Information from: The State, http://www.thestate.com

The Associated Press

