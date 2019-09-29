3 men injured in public school parking lot shooting

Loading articles...

Last Updated Sep 29, 2019 at 9:00 am EDT

Three men are in serious condition after a shooting in a school parking lot early Sunday morning.

Police said it happened at around 1:30 a.m. in the parking lot of Glamorgan Junior Public School on Antrim Crescent, in the Kennedy Road and Highway 401 area.

All three victims are in serious, but non-life-threatening condition.

Police continue to investigate the incident.

