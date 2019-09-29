Loading articles...

Get-tough Brazilian governor decries 'genocide' in Rio state

RIO DE JANEIRO — The governor of Brazil’s Rio de Janeiro state says he wants fresh measures to prevent arms from flooding into the state and to stop what he calls a “genocide.”

Gov. Wilson Witzel has made headlines for sending police snipers on board helicopters to shoot armed crime suspects in the state’s slums and he said Sunday that he wants to work with the United Nations to identify the “causes of the genocide in Rio.”

The state says it has recorded 2,717 homicides so far this year, a 21.5% drop from the same period in 2018.

But critics complain that killings by police are up. Official numbers say police killed 1,249 people in the first eight months of 2019 in Rio state, up 16% from the same period last year.

The Associated Press

