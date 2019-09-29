Loading articles...

Funeral, Sikh ceremony scheduled for slain Texas deputy

In this booking photo provided by Harris County Sheriff's Office is Robert Solis. Solis, 47, of Houston has been charged with capital murder in the Friday, Sept. 27, 2019, shooting death of Harris County Sheriff's Deputy Sandeep Dhaliwal, 42, during a traffic stop near Houston. (Harris County Sheriff's Office via AP)

CYPRESS, Texas — Services will be held this week for a Texas sheriff’s deputy who was fatally shot during a traffic stop.

The Harris County Sheriff’s Office says the funeral for 42-year-old Deputy Sandeep Dhaliwal (san-DEEP’ DAH’-lee-wahl) will be Wednesday at the Berry Center in Cypress, near Houston. Dhaliwal, who was slain on Friday, was the first Sikh deputy on the force.

A sheriff’s statement says a Sikh religious ceremony will begin at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday. A law enforcement ceremony starts at 11:30 a.m. Both are open to the public.

The suspect, 47-year-old Robert Solis of Houston, has been charged with capital murder and was being held without bond Sunday. Records show Solis, who has an extensive criminal history, was wanted for parole violation. He’s been ordered to undergo a mental health evaluation.

The Associated Press

Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Just moments ago
EB 401 approaching Mavis - traffic spotters reporting a collision blocking two left lanes. Tows on scene.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 09:53 AM
A reminder we are not allowed to complain about the weather today!!! Yikes!
Latest Weather
Read more