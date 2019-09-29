Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Funeral, Sikh ceremony scheduled for slain Texas deputy
by The Associated Press
Posted Sep 29, 2019 10:19 am EDT
In this booking photo provided by Harris County Sheriff's Office is Robert Solis. Solis, 47, of Houston has been charged with capital murder in the Friday, Sept. 27, 2019, shooting death of Harris County Sheriff's Deputy Sandeep Dhaliwal, 42, during a traffic stop near Houston. (Harris County Sheriff's Office via AP)
CYPRESS, Texas — Services will be held this week for a Texas sheriff’s deputy who was fatally shot during a traffic stop.
The Harris County Sheriff’s Office says the funeral for 42-year-old Deputy Sandeep Dhaliwal (san-DEEP’ DAH’-lee-wahl) will be Wednesday at the Berry Center in Cypress, near Houston. Dhaliwal, who was slain on Friday, was the first Sikh deputy on the force.
A sheriff’s statement says a Sikh religious ceremony will begin at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday. A law enforcement ceremony starts at 11:30 a.m. Both are open to the public.
The suspect, 47-year-old Robert Solis of Houston, has been charged with capital murder and was being held without bond Sunday. Records show Solis, who has an extensive criminal history, was wanted for parole violation. He’s been ordered to undergo a mental health evaluation.