TORONTO — Five things to watch for in the Canadian business world in the coming week:

Aviation confab

The International Civil Aviation Organization will continue its triennial assembly in Montreal on Monday. The U.N. agency, which is meeting in part to discuss how to reduce the sector’s environmental impact, cancelled its meetings Friday in solidarity with climate protesters led by Swedish activist Greta Thunberg.

GDP stats

Statistics Canada will release gross domestic product data by industry for July on Tuesday. The agency’s recent reading for real gross domestic product in the second quarter showed an unexpectedly solid turnaround for an economy that was coming off its weakest back-to-back quarters of growth since 2015.

Cenovus outlook

Cenovus Energy will hold an investor open house in Toronto on Wednesday, where it will unveil its five-year outlook. The Calgary-based company is among several oilsands producers considering the construction of diluent recovery units as a solution to ongoing pipeline project delays.

Pot lookahead

Canaccord Genuity will hold its second annual U.S. Cannabis Symposium on Thursday. Convenience store giant Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. recently said it wants to be one of the “key players” in the North American cannabis market by using its position in Canada — where use of the substance for recreational purposes is legal — to achieve this goal.

Trade numbers

Statistics Canada will release Canadian international merchandise trade data for August on Friday. The agency reported last month that Canada’s merchandise trade balance with the world went from an essentially balanced position in June to a $1.1 billion deficit in July.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 29, 2019.

The Canadian Press



