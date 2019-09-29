Loading articles...

Man found without vital signs in vehicle, homicide investigating

Last Updated Sep 29, 2019 at 11:04 pm EDT

The homicide unit has been called in after a man was found without vital signs in a vehicle in Etobicoke on Sunday night.

Police responded to a call for assistance after paramedics discovered a male without vital signs in the Kipling Avenue and Steeles Avenue West area around 10 p.m.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

More to come

