Diverse legal network boosts low-wage women's #MeToo cases

Inspired by the #MeToo movement, a diverse group of attorneys across the United States has enlisted with a defence fund that helps low-wage workers pursue potentially costly sexual misconduct cases.

In all, 721 attorneys from 45 states have signed on with the Times Up Legal Defence Fund. It was launched in January 2018, just three months after the #MeToo movement burst into the spotlight.

The lawyers include a 70-year-old civil rights activist in the Mississippi Delta and a Washington, D.C., attorney who lost his vision a decade ago.

The fund is administered by the National Women’s Law Center. Since its launch, it has received more than 3,670 requests for assistance and has funded 160 cases thanks to $24 million in donations.

David Crary, The Associated Press