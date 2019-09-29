Loading articles...

Convicted robber fatally stabbed inside N Carolina prison

WHITEVILLE, N.C. — Outside investigators are looking into the slaying of a North Carolina inmate.

The state Department of Public Safety said Sunday that 49-year-old Scott Whitmeyer was stabbed to death Saturday night inside an inmate dormitory at Columbus Correctional Institution near Whiteville.

The medium-custody prison is on lockdown while the Columbus Sheriff’s Department investigates.

Officials say Whitmeyer was stabbed repeatedly with a homemade weapon.

Whitmeyer was convicted in Cumberland County in 2014 of robbery with a dangerous weapon and second-degree kidnapping. He was projected to spend the next decade behind bars.

The Associated Press

