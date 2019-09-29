Loading articles...

China to send its top trade negotiator to US for talks

Chinese Commerce Minister Zhong Shan arrives for a press conference on the sidelines of the upcoming 70th anniversary of the Founding of the People's Republic of China in Beijing on Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan)

BEIJING — China says its top trade negotiator will lead an upcoming 13th round of talks aimed at resolving a trade war with the United States.

Vice Commerce Minister Wang Shouwen said Sunday that Vice Premier Liu He would travel to Washington for the talks sometime after China’s National Day holiday, which ends Oct. 7.

Wang repeated the Chinese position that the two sides should find a solution on the basis of mutual respect and benefit.

The Trump administration has imposed tariffs on Chinese imports in a bid to win concessions from China, which has responded with tit-for-tat tariffs. The escalating dispute between the world’s two largest economies has depressed stock prices and poses a threat to the global economy.

