Loading articles...

Afghan protesters claim US strikes kill 5 civilians in east

KABUL — An Afghan official says that protesters are alleging an airstrike by U.S.-led forces overnight in the country’s east has killed at least five civilians.

Ahmad Khan Serat, spokesman for the provincial police chief, says Sunday dozens of people form Khoja Omari district brought the bodies to local authorities in the regional capital of Ghazni.

Serat said that the provincial governor and police chief will meet today to respond to the protesters’ demands.

The U.S. military in Kabul confirms Sunday that airstrikes in the nearby Khoja Omari and Khogyani districts killed 11 Taliban fighters, but did not confirm civilian casualties.

Afghanistan has seen an upsurge in violence since the collapse of U.S.-Taliban peace talks earlier this month.

The Associated Press

Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 9 minutes ago
Good Morning! The WB 401 ramp to Warden is CLOSED for a collision investigation and the NB/SB Warden ramps to the W…
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Just moments ago
Good morning!! More of a fall feel this morning. A sunny and seasonal day ahead. Guaranteed high is 17 degrees.…
Latest Weather
Read more