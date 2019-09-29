Loading articles...

1 stabbed, 1 in custody after stabbing in Scarborough

Last Updated Sep 29, 2019 at 11:58 pm EDT

One person is in hospital after a stabbing in Scarborough on Sunday night.

Police responded to the area of Pharmacy Avenue and Sheppard Avenue East for reports of a stabbing around 10 p.m.

A male victim was found with a stab wound and taken to hospital by paramedics in non-life threatening condition.

Shortly after police said they had one person in custody.

There is no word on charges at this time.

