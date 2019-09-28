Loading articles...

Tuskegee Airmen's legacy to soar on new Air Force jet

OPELIKA, Ala. — The Tuskegee Airmen’s legacy will take flight once again with the launch of a new Air Force jet.

The Opelika-Auburn News reports that the Air Force is honouring the famed group of airmen with the naming of its new trainer jet, the Boeing T-7A.

Military officials last year chose the T-7A as the next-generation trainer jet for the Air Force. It will be known as the Red Hawk and carry the same red-tail markings.

The all-black Tuskegee aviators broke racial barriers with their courage and aviation skills. They were known as the Red Tails because of the iconic red paint on the tail of their aircraft.

Information from: Opelika-Auburn News, http://www.oanow.com/

The Associated Press

