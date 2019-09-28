Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Tuskegee Airmen's legacy to soar on new Air Force jet
by The Associated Press
Posted Sep 28, 2019 12:58 pm EDT
OPELIKA, Ala. — The Tuskegee Airmen’s legacy will take flight once again with the launch of a new Air Force jet.
The Opelika-Auburn News reports that the Air Force is honouring the famed group of airmen with the naming of its new trainer jet, the Boeing T-7A.
Military officials last year chose the T-7A as the next-generation trainer jet for the Air Force. It will be known as the Red Hawk and carry the same red-tail markings.
The all-black Tuskegee aviators broke racial barriers with their courage and aviation skills. They were known as the Red Tails because of the iconic red paint on the tail of their aircraft.
___
Information from: Opelika-Auburn News, http://www.oanow.com/
The Associated Press
