Loading articles...

Trump tees it up with Hall of Fame golfers Player, Sörenstam

STERLING, Va. — President Donald Trump is enjoying a unique mix of playing partners for his round of golf Saturday.

The White House says Trump is playing with Lindsey Graham, a Republican senator from South Carolina, and two retired pro golfers, Gary Player and Annika Sörenstam.

Player is the winner of 24 PGA Tour events and 118 international tournaments.

Sörenstam completed her LPGA career with 72 tournament victories and was the dominant female player of her era, earning the Associated Press Female Athlete of the Year award three consecutive years beginning in 2003.

Both are members of the World Golf Hall of Fame.

The group joined the president for a round at Trump National Golf Club in Sterling, Virginia.

The Associated Press

Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 42 minutes ago
Queen is CLOSED in both directions from Bay to James for falling glass.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated 24 minutes ago
First weekend of Fall and this sums up how we feel about the rain today! Meteorologist @JasonFrazerTV says the rain…
Latest Weather
Read more