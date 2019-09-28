Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
Torrential monsoon rains kill 59 in India this week
by The Associated Press
Posted Sep 28, 2019 2:47 am EDT
Parked auto rickshaws are partially submerged at a street inundated with flood waters after heavy rainfall in Hyderabad, India, Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019. India receives its monsoon rains from June to September. (AP Photo/Mahesh Kumar A.)
LUCKNOW, India — A government official says a heavy spell of retreating monsoon rains has flooded wide areas in northern India, killing dozens of people this week.
Sandhaya Kureel, a spokeswoman of the Disaster Management and Relief Department, says most of the 59 fatalities were caused by house collapses, lightning and drowning in Uttar Pradesh state. These included at least four people dying of snake bites in flooded areas.
The temple city of Varanasi was lashed by 19 centimetres (7 inches) of rain on Thursday and Friday, flooding the bathing areas of the Ganges River used by thousands of Hindu pilgrims.
More than 350 people have been killed by rain-related causes in India, Nepal and Bangladesh this monsoon season, which runs from June through September.