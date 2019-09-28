Loading articles...

Thousands at Swiss climate rally demand end of fossil fuel

People attend a 'National Climate Strike' demonstration in Bern, Switzerland, Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019. Thousands of people, young and old, are staging a protest in the Swiss capital Bern calling for more action to curb climate change. (Anthony Anex/Keystone via AP)

BERLIN — Thousands of demonstrators covering a wide age spectrum have come together in Switzerland’s capital to call for more action to curb climate change.

A national climate strike staged in Bern on Saturday was part of a weeklong series of protests worldwide inspired by 16-year-old Swedish activist Greta Thunberg.

The protesters in Bern called for an end to fossil fuel use in Switzerland and for Swiss banks to stop financing companies that extract oil, gas and coal.

Organizers said about 25,000 people young and old joined the rally. Some carried placards with slogans such as “Stop denying, Earth is dying” or “There is no planet B.”

The Associated Press



