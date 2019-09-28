Loading articles...

Teen hurt in Oshawa shooting

A Durham regional police cruiser.

Durham Regional Police are investigating after a 17-year-old was shot in Oshawa Saturday.

Police said they were called to an apartment on Hill Rise Court in the overnight hours for a report of a shooting.

The teen suffered serious, but non-life threatening injuries, police said.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact them or leave an anonymous tip with CrimeStoppers.

